byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYNO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,222. byNordic Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYNO. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 832.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,957 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

