Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $318.34

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $318.34 and last traded at $320.05, with a volume of 26265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $331.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.33.

Get Cable One alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CABO

Cable One Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 964.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cable One by 111.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.