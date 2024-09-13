Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Up 7.1%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 459,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 500,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Caleres Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Caleres by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

