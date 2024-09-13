Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Up 16.9%

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) shot up 16.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). 433,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 624% from the average session volume of 59,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Cambridge Cognition Trading Up 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.78 million, a PE ratio of -950.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.