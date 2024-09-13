Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $48.90. Approximately 2,634,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,641,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

