Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 52000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.