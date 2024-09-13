Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 52000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45.
Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Spirit Resources
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.