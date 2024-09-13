Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.30. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $276,435. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,672,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.