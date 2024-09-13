Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $710.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 618,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,446. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

