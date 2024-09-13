Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.82.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,174 shares of company stock worth $1,070,642. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

