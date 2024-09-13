Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CATX opened at $15.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,951,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.