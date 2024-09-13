Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capitec Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHGY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. Capitec Bank has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $84.59.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

