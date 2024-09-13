Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Capitec Bank Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CKHGY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. Capitec Bank has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $84.59.
Capitec Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capitec Bank
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.