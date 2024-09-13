Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $179.92

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.92 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 219.19 ($2.87). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72), with a volume of 44,071 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNE

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

About Capricorn Energy

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. The stock has a market cap of £144.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 206.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.29.

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.