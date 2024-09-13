Cardano 24 Hour Volume Hits $225.77 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.96 billion and $225.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.82 or 0.04021117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00041321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

