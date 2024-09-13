CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ CMAXW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,041. CareMax has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
