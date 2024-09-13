Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cargotec Price Performance
CYJBF stock remained flat at $83.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $83.59.
About Cargotec
