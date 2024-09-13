CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.35.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $29.40.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

