Carvana Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. Carvana has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $14,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 690,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,710,225.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $14,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 690,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,710,225.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total transaction of $9,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,561,866 shares of company stock valued at $346,609,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.