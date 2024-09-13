Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $140.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 3.43. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $159.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.43 and its 200-day moving average is $111.67.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $6,824,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,580 shares in the company, valued at $23,150,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $6,824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,150,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,561,866 shares of company stock valued at $346,609,884 over the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,143,000 after buying an additional 52,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

