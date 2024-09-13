Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.66

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 199117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $860.88 million, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares in the company, valued at $792,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,665 shares of company stock valued at $828,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 103,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 60,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 132,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.