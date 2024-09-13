CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Receives Buy Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.58.

CAVA Group Stock Up 3.5 %

CAVA Group stock opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.07 and a beta of 3.32. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $128.18.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $1,962,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $1,962,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,165 shares of company stock worth $49,526,186 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 942,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

