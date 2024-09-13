Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $429.09

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $429.09 and last traded at $429.09, with a volume of 4995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $415.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $460,108.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,108.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

