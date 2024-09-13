Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Shares Up 0.4%

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. MN Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned 26.49% of Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.

