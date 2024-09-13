CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.44.

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$80.99 on Thursday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$82.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.29.

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 230,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,705,718.00. In other news, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,875. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 230,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.48 per share, with a total value of C$16,705,718.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,924 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

