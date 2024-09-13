Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Centamin Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.02. 45,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.03.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

