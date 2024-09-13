Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 18.5% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 33.0% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 99,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $972,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $855,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Stock Up 3.7 %

CCS stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $107.90.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

