Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Up 216.0% in August

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Chanson International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 15,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,821. Chanson International has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

