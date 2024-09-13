Charles E. Bradley, Jr. Sells 70,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,720,092 shares in the company, valued at $36,642,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

