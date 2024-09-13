Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $190.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.39. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $193.27.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

