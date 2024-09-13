Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.40, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 254.98%.

Children’s Place Stock Up 24.6 %

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $11.34 on Friday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

