Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.40, Yahoo Finance reports. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 254.98% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $319.66 million during the quarter.

Children’s Place Price Performance

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

