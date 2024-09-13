China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 120.6% in August

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the August 15th total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
China Liberal Education Stock Performance
CLEU traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 74,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,037. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.
About China Liberal Education
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Liberal Education
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.