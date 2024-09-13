China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 120.6% in August

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the August 15th total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

CLEU traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 74,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,037. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

