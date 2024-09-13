China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

