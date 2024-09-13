Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CCBC stock remained flat at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.48. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

