Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.10

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.10 and last traded at C$15.08, with a volume of 57535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
