Christopher W. Haga Sells 3,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $58,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,016.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $433.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

