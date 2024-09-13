Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of CDTX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 32,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,061. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.89% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

