Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Maria Victoria Wong Sells 638 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Maria Victoria Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44.
Cisco Systems Price Performance
Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $56.53.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems
Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.
