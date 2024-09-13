Citigroup Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $191.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $192.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.45.

Shares of DRI opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.23 and its 200-day moving average is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.73%.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

