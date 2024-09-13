CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 272.7% in August

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CKX Lands Stock Up 2.7 %

CKX stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 0.01.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 20.87%.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.