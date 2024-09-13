Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 107.9% in August

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,922,300 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

