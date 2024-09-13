Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 107.9% in August

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,922,300 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.30.
Clariant Company Profile
