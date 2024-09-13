Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.05. 16,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 308,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.61% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETY Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,405,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Clean Energy Technologies makes up 0.4% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lwmg LLC owned 3.27% of Clean Energy Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

