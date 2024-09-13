Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 263.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $181.11. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.68.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

