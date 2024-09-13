Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.65.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

