Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,913,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in International Paper by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 352,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IP. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $49.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock worth $782,856. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

