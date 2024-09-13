CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 948,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,930,182 shares.The stock last traded at $216.15 and had previously closed at $218.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

CME Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $207.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 81.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in CME Group by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,618,000 after purchasing an additional 203,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in CME Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

