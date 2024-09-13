CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $215,007.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.58.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNSP Free Report ) by 616.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.80% of CNS Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

