Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Raises Dividend to $2.10 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous final dividend of $1.75.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cochlear

In other news, insider Karen Penrose bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$298.34 ($198.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,834.00 ($19,889.33). In related news, insider Christine McLoughlin acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$305.57 ($203.71) per share, with a total value of A$76,392.00 ($50,928.00). Also, insider Karen Penrose purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$298.34 ($198.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,834.00 ($19,889.33). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 493 shares of company stock worth $141,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

