Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.11

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 280271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,587,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 248.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

