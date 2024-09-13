Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.030–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $340.1 million-$353.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.4 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.03) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGNT

Cognyte Software Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $448.16 million, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cognyte Software

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 416,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares in the company, valued at $56,827,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cognyte Software news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 553,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $3,493,159.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,292,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 416,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares in the company, valued at $56,827,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.