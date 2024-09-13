Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $56.73 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

